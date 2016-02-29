KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,626 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,750 to 5,100 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Feb 16 to Feb 29: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 429 2 n/a n/a -27 134 268 348 3 n/a -214 -107 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -482 -375 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -589 -482 -375 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)