KARACHI, Pakistan, March 3 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,573 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. The following are the grade and staple margins for March 1 to March 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 n/a 2 n/a n/a -27 134 268 348 3 n/a -429 -214 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -697 -482 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -911 -697 n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)