KARACHI, Pakistan, March 24 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,626 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,300 to 5,500 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for March 1 to March 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 n/a 2 n/a n/a -27 134 268 348 3 n/a -429 -214 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -697 -482 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -911 -697 n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)