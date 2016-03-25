KARACHI, Pakistan, March 25 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,450 to 5,700 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for March 1 to March 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 n/a 2 n/a n/a -27 134 268 348 3 n/a -429 -214 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -697 -482 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -911 -697 n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)