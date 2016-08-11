BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 11 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,500 to 6,900 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Aug 1 to Aug 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a 348 n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 27 134 268 348 3 n/a -536 -322 BASE 134 214 4 n/a n/a -589 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.