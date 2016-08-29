GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks tiptoe higher, dollar holds most gains as optimism inches back
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,127 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,750 to 7,000 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Aug 1 to Aug 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a 348 n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 27 134 268 348 3 n/a -536 -322 BASE 134 214 4 n/a n/a -589 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
BENGALURU, May 19 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.00/6.8384 100.00/6.8395 100.03/6.8329 99.95/6.8493 6.79 pct 2029 99.32/6.8700 99.32/6.8700 99.40/6.8609 99.25/6.87