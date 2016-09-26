KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 26 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,484 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,000 to 6,300 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Sept 1 to Sept 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a 348 n/a 1 n/a n/a 54 214 268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 134 268 348 3 n/a n/a -161 BASE 134 214 4 n/a n/a -322 -161 -134 n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)