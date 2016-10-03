BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 3 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,377 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,800 to 6,200 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Oct 1 to Oct 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 54 214 268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 134 268 348 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 134 214 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 -107 n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)