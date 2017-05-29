KARACHI, Pakistan, May 29 The Karachi Cotton
Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,341 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of n/a to n/a rupees per maund.
The following are the grade and staple margins for May 1 to
May 31, 2017:
GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a 107 268 402 n/a
2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375
3 n/a -322 -214 BASE 134 268
4 n/a -857 -750 -536 -107 n/a
5 n/a -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)