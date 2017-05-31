BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
KARACHI, Pakistan, May 31 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,288 to 7,000 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for May 1 to May 31, 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 268 402 n/a 2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375 3 n/a -322 -214 BASE 134 268 4 n/a -857 -750 -536 -107 n/a 5 n/a -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
NEW DELHI, June 23 Essar Oil's oil imports from Iran in May fell 0.4 percent compared with a year earlier to about 186,600 barrels per day (bpd), according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. In the first five months of this year, Iran's key Indian client received about 4.9 percent more oil from Tehran at about 156,800 bpd, the data showed. Following are details of the private refiner's crude and c