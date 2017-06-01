BRIEF-Shriram EPC gets orders worth 1.65 bln rupees under water management business
* Says Shriram EPC bags orders worth Rs 165 crores under water management business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 1 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 7,100 to 7,000 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to June 30, 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 268 402 n/a 2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375 3 n/a -322 -214 BASE 134 268 4 n/a -857 -750 -536 -107 n/a 5 n/a -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
* Says Shriram EPC bags orders worth Rs 165 crores under water management business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.