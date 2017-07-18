FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices
July 18, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 19 hours ago

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, July 18 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,645 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 6,325 to 6,375 rupees per maund.                       
         
   The following are the grade and staple margins for July 16 to
July 31, 2017:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     n/a     +50      107      161      214
 2       n/a     n/a     0        54       107      161
 3       n/a     n/a     -50      BASE     54       107
 4       n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 5       n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

