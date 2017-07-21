TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 21 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,752 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,300 to 6,350 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for July 16 to July 31, 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a +50 107 161 214 2 n/a n/a 0 54 107 161 3 n/a n/a -50 BASE 54 107 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)