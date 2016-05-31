India soybean, soyoil futures rise tracking overseas cues
NEW DELHI, May 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking strong performance of related oils overseas.
KARACHI, May 31 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,200 to 5,700 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for May 1 to May 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 n/a 2 n/a n/a 27 134 268 348 3 n/a -536 -322 BASE 134 214 4 1125 -804 -589 -268 -134 n/a 5 -1340 -1018 -804 n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
NEW DELHI, May 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking strong performance of related oils overseas.
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities convertible into equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZGsSh) Further company coverage: