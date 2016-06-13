India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
KARACHI, June 13 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. The following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to June 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 n/a 2 n/a n/a 27 134 268 348 3 n/a -536 -322 BASE 134 214 4 1125 -804 -589 -268 -134 n/a 5 -1340 -1018 -804 n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 6/- per equity shares