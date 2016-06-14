BRIEF-Mindteck (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus 12.8 million rupees year ago
KARACHI, June 14 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. The following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to June 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 n/a 2 n/a n/a 27 134 268 348 3 n/a -536 -322 BASE 134 214 4 1125 -804 -589 -268 -134 n/a 5 -1340 -1018 -804 n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
* SRF Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.11 billion rupees