KARACHI, June 21 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. The following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to June 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 n/a 2 n/a n/a 27 134 268 348 3 n/a -536 -322 BASE 134 214 4 1125 -804 -589 -268 -134 n/a 5 -1340 -1018 -804 n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)