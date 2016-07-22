WRAPUP 11-Researchers see possible North Korea link to global cyber attack
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
KARACHI, July 22 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,966 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,650 to 6,900 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for July 1 to July 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 n/a 2 n/a n/a 27 134 268 348 3 n/a -536 -322 BASE 134 214 4 1125 -804 -589 -268 -134 n/a 5 -1340 -1018 -804 n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 15 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,81