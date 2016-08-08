TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: Thailand Q1 economic growth fastest in 4 years
Thailand's economy expanded at its fastest quarterly pace in four years in the first quarter boosted by recovering exports, but monetary policy will likely remain loose to cushion still-subdued investment activity. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2017 > Thai Q1 GDP growth strongest in 4 years > Hong Kong Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 6 years > Indonesia Q1 GDP growth edges up on higher exp