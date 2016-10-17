BRIEF-India's Maan Aluminium to consider 1:1 bonus share issue
* Says to consider 1:1 bonus share issue Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qHO0Jw) Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 17 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,484 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,800 to 6,350 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Oct 1 to Oct 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 54 214 268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 134 268 348 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 134 214 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 -107 n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 15 Most Asian currencies edged up against the dollar on Monday, shrugging off threats from a ransomware attack that locked up more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries, and a missile test by North Korea. The weekend cyber attack, which slowed down after a security researcher stumbled on a way to at least temporarily limit the worm's spread, was expected to speed up on Monday when employees returning to work