Karachi, Pakistan Oct 27 The Karachi Cotton
Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,377 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 5,800 to 6,175 rupees per maund.
The following are the grade and staple margins for Oct 1 to
Oct 31:
GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a 54 214 268 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 134 268 348
3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 134 214
4 n/a n/a -214 -107 -107 n/a
5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)