ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Nov 1 The Karachi Cotton
Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,377 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 6,075 to 6,225 rupees per maund.
The following are the grade and staple margins for Nov 1 to
Nov 15:
GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a 54 214 348 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 134 268 348
3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 134 214
4 n/a n/a -214 -107 -107 n/a
5 n/a n/a 322 -214 n/a n/a
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)