KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 23 The Karachi Cotton
Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,591 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 4,400 to 6,400 rupees per maund.
The following are the grade and staple margins for Nov 15 to
Nov 30:
GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a 107 268 402 n/a
2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375
3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 188 268
4 n/a n/a -214 -107 -107 n/a
5 n/a n/a -322 -214 n/a n/a
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)