KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 23 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,591 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,400 to 6,400 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Nov 15 to Nov 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 268 402 n/a 2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 188 268 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 -107 n/a 5 n/a n/a -322 -214 n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)