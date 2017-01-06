BRIEF-India's Unichem Labs March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 314.6 million rupees versus 276.9 million rupees year ago
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 6 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,752 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,600 to 6,675 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Jan 1 to Jan 15 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 250 402 n/a 2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375 3 n/a -322 -214 BASE 188 268 4 n/a -857 -750 -536 -107 n/a 5 n/a -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
* March quarter net profit 5.4 million rupees versus profit15.2 million rupees year ago