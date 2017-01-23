BRIEF-India's Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 75.4 million rupees versus loss 1.54 billion rupees year ago
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 23 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,966 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 6,550 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Jan 16 to Jan 31 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 268 402 n/a 2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375 3 n/a -322 -214 BASE 188 268 4 n/a -857 -750 -536 -107 n/a 5 n/a -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
* Says decided to sell old machinery & equipments pertaining to co's Gajroula Spinning Mills, Gangeshwar Spinning Mills, Tirupati Spinning Mills Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: