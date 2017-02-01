BRIEF-India's Mohit Paper Mills March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 788000 rupees versus loss 1.5 million rupees year ago
KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 1 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,127 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,500 to 7,000 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Jan 16 to Jan 31 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 268 402 n/a 2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375 3 n/a -322 -214 BASE 188 268 4 n/a -857 -750 -536 -107 n/a 5 n/a -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
* March quarter net loss 788000 rupees versus loss 1.5 million rupees year ago
SYDNEY, May 30 Adani Enterprises said it had reached an agreement with Australia's Queensland state on royalty payments for its Carmichael coal project, putting the $10 billion project back on track. The company will now consider making a final investment decision at its next board meeting. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)