GRAINS-Wheat climbs 1 pct, up for 4th day as U.S. crop condition declines
* Wheat up for 4th session as U.S. spring crop suffers * Dry weather seen curbing supplies of high-protein wheat (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 20 Chicago wheat futures rose 1 percent on Tuesday, gaining for a fourth consecutive session with prices underpinned by a further decline in the condition of the U.S. spring crop following weeks of dry weather. Corn edged higher after dropping more than 2 percent in the last session on pressure