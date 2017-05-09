KARACHI, Pakistan, May 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,940 to 6,700 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for May 1 to May 31, 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 268 402 n/a 2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375 3 n/a -322 -214 BASE 134 268 4 n/a -857 -750 -536 -107 n/a 5 n/a -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)