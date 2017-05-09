BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure says Reliance Defence Ammunition enters defence partnership with Yugoimport
* Reliance Defence Ammunition enters into a strategic partnership with Yugoimport of Serbia
KARACHI, Pakistan, May 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,940 to 6,700 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for May 1 to May 31, 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 268 402 n/a 2 n/a n/a 54 188 295 375 3 n/a -322 -214 BASE 134 268 4 n/a -857 -750 -536 -107 n/a 5 n/a -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
* Reliance Defence Ammunition enters into a strategic partnership with Yugoimport of Serbia
* Gold hits lowest since May 17 * Spot gold may break resistance at $1,248 per ounce - technicals (Updates prices, adds quote) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 20 Gold inched higher on Tuesday, supported by global political uncertainties, after touching a five-week low earlier in the session as a key U.S. Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish stance on interest rate hikes. Risk aversion due to Brexit, concerns over U.S. President D