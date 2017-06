Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani at the prime minister's residence in Islamabad May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed/Files

Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives at the presidential office to attend an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/Files

Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani waves towards the media after arriving at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's Supreme Court adjourned a contempt hearing for its prime minister on Thursday, leaving a brewing political crisis over corruption cases and presidential immunity unresolved, local television stations reported.

Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was in court to explain why he should not be charged with contempt for failing to re-open old corruption cases against his boss, President Asif Ali Zardari.

The government maintains Zardari enjoys presidential immunity.

The court adjourned early February.

(Reporting by Serena Chaudhry; Writing by Chris Allbritton' Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)