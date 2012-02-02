Pakistan Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday prepared to charge the prime minister with contempt of court for his failure to re-open corruption cases against President Asif Ali Zardari.

"After the preliminary hearing, we are satisfied that prima facie (at first sight) there is enough case for further proceeding," the seven-member bench ordered after an intense hearing.

"The case is adjourned until February 13 for the framing of charges. The prime minister will be present in person."

If convicted, Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani could face jail and lose his office.

(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Chris Allbritton; editing by Ed Lane)