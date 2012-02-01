KARACHI Feb 1 Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose 10.10 percent in January from a year ago, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was slightly higher than analysts' expectations for a 10 percent inflation rate in January, according to a Reuters poll.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI rose 1.54 percent from December, according to the bureau.

