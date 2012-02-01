ISLAMABAD Feb 1 Pakistan's consumer price
index (CPI) rose slightly more than expected in January to 10.10
percent year-on-year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on
Wednesday, which would make it harder for the central bank to
further cut rates.
Analysts had forecast January inflation at 10 percent,
according to a Reuters poll. Rising food and fuel prices were
the major factors fuelling inflation.
On a month-on-month basis, CPI rose 1.54 percent from
December, according to the statistics bureau.
*******************************
KEY POINTS
- The prices of the following main food items rose the most
in January from a year ago: chicken (24.12 percent), eggs (18.26
percent) and spices (10.88 percent).
- The prices of the following non-food items rose the most
in January from a year ago: natural gas (13.97 percent), woollen
readymade garments (5.73 percent) and services to fix consumer
goods (4.28 percent).
- Average inflation rate for July-January was up 10.76
percent from the same period a year ago.
- State Bank of Pakistan to announce its monetary policy on
Feb. 11 and analysts expect the main interest rate to remain
unchanged at 12 percent.
******************************
COMMENTARY
KHALID IQBAL SIDDIQUI, HEAD OF RESEARCH AT UNITED BANK LTD:
"If inflation keeps going higher, then it will be difficult for
the State Bank of Pakistan to reduce its interest rate which is
needed to kickstart the economy."
ASIF ALI QURESHI, DIRECTOR AT OPTIMUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
"Inflation for January rose 10.10 percent mainly due to an
increase in food and energy prices and it (is) likely to go
higher especially as the government increased petrol prices."
NAUMAN KHAN, ANALYST AT TOPLINE SECURITIES LTD
"We estimate that inflation would remain in the double
digits for the rest of the year especially after the government
decided to pass on to the consumer the impact of higher oil
prices.... gas tariffs have also been hiked and the rupee has
depreciated, which has an effect on commodity prices."
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman in ISLAMABAD; & Sahar Ahmed in
KARACHI; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Miral Fahmy)