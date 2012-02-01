ISLAMABAD Feb 1 Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose slightly more than expected in January to 10.10 percent year-on-year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, which would make it harder for the central bank to further cut rates.

Analysts had forecast January inflation at 10 percent, according to a Reuters poll. Rising food and fuel prices were the major factors fuelling inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI rose 1.54 percent from December, according to the statistics bureau.

*******************************

KEY POINTS

- The prices of the following main food items rose the most in January from a year ago: chicken (24.12 percent), eggs (18.26 percent) and spices (10.88 percent).

- The prices of the following non-food items rose the most in January from a year ago: natural gas (13.97 percent), woollen readymade garments (5.73 percent) and services to fix consumer goods (4.28 percent).

- Average inflation rate for July-January was up 10.76 percent from the same period a year ago.

- State Bank of Pakistan to announce its monetary policy on Feb. 11 and analysts expect the main interest rate to remain unchanged at 12 percent.

******************************

COMMENTARY

KHALID IQBAL SIDDIQUI, HEAD OF RESEARCH AT UNITED BANK LTD: "If inflation keeps going higher, then it will be difficult for the State Bank of Pakistan to reduce its interest rate which is needed to kickstart the economy."

ASIF ALI QURESHI, DIRECTOR AT OPTIMUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

"Inflation for January rose 10.10 percent mainly due to an increase in food and energy prices and it (is) likely to go higher especially as the government increased petrol prices."

NAUMAN KHAN, ANALYST AT TOPLINE SECURITIES LTD

"We estimate that inflation would remain in the double digits for the rest of the year especially after the government decided to pass on to the consumer the impact of higher oil prices.... gas tariffs have also been hiked and the rupee has depreciated, which has an effect on commodity prices." (Reporting by Qasim Nauman in ISLAMABAD; & Sahar Ahmed in KARACHI; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Miral Fahmy)