(Corrects deaths in headline)
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Aug 6 A Pakistani military
helicopter being used as an air ambulance crashed near the
northern district of Mansehra on Thursday, and the 12 people on
board were feared dead, military officials said.
Two security officials said there appeared to be no link to
militant activity. The helicopter was flying from the city of
Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, to the northern area of Gilgit,
which has been hit by floods.
"There were 12 people on board, all military men. There were
doctors, paramedic and aviation people in the chopper," a senior
military official said.
He said the helicopter crashed over the mountains in the
Mohar area of northern Mansehra district.
"We are on the way to the spot of the chopper crash and I am
afraid no one has survived but it's not confirmed yet," he said.
He said it appeared the helicopter may have crashed due to
bad weather.
The incident is the second fatal crash involving Pakistani
military helicopters this year. In May, a helicopter crash
killed seven people, including three ambassadors.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Ralph Boulton)