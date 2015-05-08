ISLAMABAD May 8 A Pakistan military helicopter
carrying foreign diplomats to the launch of projects in
mountainous northern Pakistan crashed on Friday, killing two
pilots and at least two foreigners, the army and media said.
"Two pilots and two to three foreigners fatalities,"
military spokesman Asim Bajwa said in a Twitter post, adding
that there were 13 survivors "with varying degree of injuries".
He did not identify the foreigners who were killed or give
their nationalities.
Media said diplomats were among the 11 foreigners and six
Pakistanis who were on board the MI-17, which crashed into a
school near the town of Gilgit and caught fire.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was travelling to Gilgit on a
separate aircraft to launch two projects.
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Robert Birsel)