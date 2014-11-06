KARACHI Nov 6 Pakistan's suspended off-spinner Saeed Ajmal says he will be as effective as ever when he returns with a remodeled bowling action.

Ajmal, 37, leaves for Britain next week to undergo tests on his new action, having been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in September following a biomechanical test carried out in Brisbane, Australia.

"I have applied for the visa and hopefully I should leave next week. But I am supremely confident of a strong comeback to the national team," Ajmal told reporters in Lahore on Thursday.

Ajmal, who has taken 178 wickets in 35 tests since his debut in 2009, went for analysis as per ICC regulations after match officials reported his action following the first test against Sri Lanka at Galle in August.

The champion spinner, who was Pakistan's leading wicket taker in the last two years before his suspension, said he had already made some corrections to his bowling action.

"I have made some changes to my action and I am comfortable with the new action," he said. "I am also confident whenever I am back I will be as effective as before."

The off-spinner bamboozled the world's best batsmen with his mastery over the so-called "Doosra" delivery -- a ball that spins in the opposite direction to the off-spinner's stock delivery.

Since being suspended Ajmal worked on his action for a month at the national cricket academy with Pakistan's former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, a bowler who perfected the Doosra.

"I will return with an improved bowling action but as effective as before," he added.

"I have already undergone some informal tests under the supervision of our experts so I am going to England confident of clearing the tests."

Ajmal said he was disappointed to miss the series against Australia but said he had enjoyed watching the mauling.

"We completely dominated them and our spinners did extremely well," he said.

After the informal tests in Cardiff, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will apply to the ICC for a formal test before the World Cup. (Editing by Martyn Herman)