KARACHI Feb 4 The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed their former test captain Aamir Sohail as the new chief selector and director of game development at the national cricket academy in Lahore.

Sohail, 47, who played 47 Tests and 156 one-day internationals, was also chief selector in 2003-04 before stepping down for personal reasons.

"I have been given two major tasks, and I will try to do my best to work with the captains of all three formats to further improve the performance of our national teams," Sohail told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Obviously my prime concern is to not only unearth and groom new talent but also to prepare a strong squad for the 2015 World Cup," the former test opener added.

Pakistan cricket has been without a chief selector for the past two months because of a court decision that prevented former chairman of the board Najam Sethi from taking long-term decisions.

Sohail's appointment comes after the Islamabad High Court reinstated Zaka Ashraf as the chairman of the board in place of Sethi last month.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)