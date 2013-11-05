Pakistan's captain Abdul Razzaq plays a shot off the bowling of England's Tom Smith during the final of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

KARACHI Pakistan recalled veteran allrounders Abdul Razzaq and Shoaib Malik on Tuesday for the team's two Twenty20 internationals against South Africa in Dubai next week.

Razzaq, 33, made a comeback exactly after a year, having last played in the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Former captain Malik, 31, returns to the national team since being dropped after the Champions Trophy in England this year.

Dubai hosts the Twenty20 matches on Nov 13 and 15.

The cricket board also announced that Pakistan will make a short unscheduled tour of South Africa from Nov 18 to play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches.

The tour was hurriedly arranged after India cut short their tour of South Africa agreeing to play only two tests and three one-day matches in December.

