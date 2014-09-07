(Repeats story with no changes to text)
* Pakistan army divided over how to deal with protests
* Several top commanders pushed for prime minister to go
* Army chief decided against another coup
* Either way, Nawaz Sharif seen weakened
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 Weeks of mounting
anti-government protests in Pakistan had been enough to convince
five of the powerful army's 11 Corps Commanders that it was time
for them to step in and force embattled Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif to resign.
According to a minister close to military circles, top
generals met in the garrison city of Rawalpindi at the end of
August as demonstrations raged in nearby Islamabad. Thousands of
protesters had just tried to storm Sharif's residence.
At the tense, four-hour conclave, Pakistan's democratic
process was once again in peril, with the military pondering
another intervention in a country that has seen power change
hands more often through coups than elections.
But army chief Raheel Sharif decided the time was not right
to overthrow the civilian leadership, and moved to quell any
disagreement in his ranks by overruling the hawks and declaring
the crisis must be solved through politics, not force.
Soon afterwards, the army issued a brief statement,
reaffirming its commitment to democracy, and the threat of a
coup, at least for now, had passed.
The minister, who declined to be named due to the
sensitivity of discussing the inner workings of the military,
said at least five generals had been pushing for weeks for the
army to take a more "active role" in defusing the crisis.
"The time for the army to be neutral is over," was how the
minister summed up the message from dissenters around the table.
Two military sources confirmed this version of events. They,
like the minister, spoke on condition of anonymity.
A senior security source added: "Raheel Sharif is not
interested in direct intervention. The tanks aren't going to
come rolling in. This army believes in compromise."
The army's media wing confirmed Sunday's meeting but
declined to share details. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told
Reuters the army was a "monolithic institution".
"What comes out from the army is ultimately one opinion," he
said. "And ... they have supported democracy."
BIDING HIS TIME?
General Sharif, who is not related to the prime minister,
may simply be biding his time.
If, with the help of tacit military support, Nawaz Sharif
does manage to ride out twin protest movements led by
cricketer-turned-opposition leader Imran Khan and activist
cleric Tahir ul-Qadri, he is expected to emerge a diminished
figure.
It would allow the armed forces to assume greater control of
policy areas they most covet - security and foreign policy - and
leave it to civilians to face public anger over internal
problems such as a faltering economy and widespread power cuts.
A government insider told Reuters in August that Sharif had
been assured by the military he would not be asked to step down
and that there would be no coup. But in return his government
would have to "share space" with the army.
Under the agreement, Sharif would be subservient to generals
on issues he had wanted to handle himself - the fight against
Taliban militants, relations with arch-foe India and Pakistan's
role in neighbouring Afghanistan after NATO combat troops
withdraw at the end of 2014.
The army chief's cautious stance may have been linked to the
strong show of support for the prime minister this month in
parliament, where politicians lined up to back him.
General Sharif also inherited the current team of commanders
from his predecessor when he took over the top job last year,
making him less secure of his position, insiders said.
But with five top security officials due to retire next
month, he has a chance to appoint his own men.
"It's hard to imagine an army chief trying to actively
intervene or do something drastic when he isn't 100 percent sure
his team will back him," said a defence ministry source.
"Next month ... he will have four of his own Corps
Commanders. He'll have his own intelligence chief. Then he'll be
a man to watch out for."
Spy chief Zaheer-ul-Islam, one of the five departing
officers, was among those pushing for the prime minister's
ouster, according to three senior government sources.
"It is not the army but elements within the ISI that have
been backing Imran to get rid of Nawaz," said one of the
sources, referring to Pakistan's most powerful security body,
the military's Inter-Services Intelligence agency.
A senior ISI official said: "It is baseless to say the ISI
is involved, but the fact is that this government has not
delivered. No one will support it unconditionally."
Khan, who like Qadri accuses the prime minister of rigging
the 2013 election and demands that he steps down, denies acting
on anyone's orders.
HOPE QUICKLY FADED
A year ago, few would have predicted that Nawaz Sharif would
be in such trouble.
Back then, he had just swept to power for a third time in a
milestone poll that marked nuclear-armed Pakistan's first
transition from one elected government to another.
But in the months that followed, Sharif, who crossed swords
with the army in the past, moved to enhance the influence of the
civilian government in a country ruled by the military for more
than half of its brief and turbulent history.
Sharif further irked the generals by putting former military
head and president Pervez Musharraf, who ended Sharif's last
stint in power in a 1999 coup, on trial for treason.
His principle goals were to improve trade relations with
India, convince Afghanistan that Pakistan would not meddle in
its affairs and find a negotiated peace settlement with Islamist
Taliban insurgents fighting against his rule.
But with the more conservative-minded military back in the
driving seat, it would be much harder for Sharif to deliver on
the rapprochement with India that he promised Indian officials
when he won the election.
It could also affect how Pakistan emerges from a regional
tussle for influence in Afghanistan once the majority of foreign
soldiers serving there return home.
"Nawaz is the biggest loser here," said a government
official. "Coup or no coup, the democratic transition has been
badly disrupted."
(Writing By Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Mike Collett-White)