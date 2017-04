A soldier from the Pakistan Rangers gestures to stop members of the media while walking with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), during Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad... REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's PTV channel returned to air on Monday after the army and paramilitary Rangers cleared its headquarters of protesters and put the building under protection.

Earlier a Reuters photographer saw the military escorting the demonstrators out of the building in central Islamabad in a peaceful and orderly way.

(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)