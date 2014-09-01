ISLAMABAD, Sept 1 Pakistani protesters wielding sticks and throwing stones clashed with police in the centre of the capital Islamabad on Monday after weeks of demonstrations demanding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's resignation turned violent over the weekend.

Despite heavy rain, crowds of protesters tried to break through police lines to push their way to the prime minister's residence on Monday morning, promoting police to fire teargas. (Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Michael Perry)