By Maria Golovnina
ISLAMABAD, Sept 3 Rival Pakistani politicians on
Wednesday explored the possibility of a negotiated solution to
weeks of protests aimed at the removal of Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif that eased after turning violent at the weekend.
Thousands had tried to storm Sharif's house in protests led
by former cricket star Imran Khan and firebrand cleric Tahir
ul-Qadri, destabilising the coup-prone nation.
But by Wednesday, only a few hundred people were camped out
outside parliament in the high-security Red Zone area in the
centre of the capital Islamabad, with the army protecting key
government installations.
Sharif has refused to step down, while protest leaders have
rejected his calls to come to the negotiating table, creating a
dangerous deadlock and prompting fears the military might seize
power.
But in the latest twist, Khan and Qadri agreed to talk to a
committee of opposition politicians seeking to mediate between
the government and the protesters and help find a political
solution.
"The entire nation is disturbed by the ongoing crisis,"
Siraj-ul-Haq, a conservative Islamist politician leading the
mediation effort, said. "(Khan's party) has accepted our request
(to hold talks) with an open heart and we are thankful to them."
The crisis has taken many turns since protests broke out in
mid-August, subsiding at times and erupting in violence again,
with most commentators saying it was too early to say whether a
negotiated solution was in sight.
Violent scenes in the usually quiet capital have alarmed
many people in a nation where power has often changed hands
though military coups rather than elections, with some officials
accusing the military of orchestrating the protests as a way of
sidelining or even toppling Sharif - a charge it denies.
Few commentators think the army is bent on seizing power
again but even if Sharif survives, he would emerge significantly
weakened and likely play second-fiddle to the army on key
security and foreign policy issues.
On Tuesday, parliament threw its weight behind Sharif who
has convened a week-long joint session of the chamber where he
enjoys a solid majority following last year's landslide election
victory.
He chaired another session in parliament on Wednesday when
more lawmakers were expected to deliver speeches in his support.
