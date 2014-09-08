By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
| ISLAMABAD, Sept 8
ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 Leaders of Pakistani protests
demanding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's resignation are making
progress in talks with the government, officials said on Monday,
trying to find a solution to a crisis that has destabilised the
coup-prone nation.
Anti-government protests turned deadly last month, with
thousands trying to storm Sharif's house in an outburst of
violence which has prompted fears that the army might intervene
and even topple Sharif.
After weeks of deadlock, protest leaders Imran Khan, a
former cricket star, and Tahir ul-Qadri, a firebrand Sufi
cleric, are now in talks with government officials.
Negotiations, which went on through the weekend, revolve
around six demands that Khan has made, including that the prime
minister step down, fresh elections be held and electoral
reforms carried out.
"We are going clause by clause, line by line, on all
points," said lawmaker Asad Umar from Khan's party, minutes
before he went into talks with the government team.
"Initially, we had differences on almost all points but in
the last three days, we have been making progress and issues are
being resolved. We think that the government is finally serious
about this."
Qadri and Khan have taken an inflexible stand on their
demand that Sharif quit, and it was unclear what kind of
solution would suit all the parties since the prime minister has
categorically refused to step down.
Umar said the two sides had decided to chalk out five
demands before discussing Sharif's resignation.
"Both sides have an irreconcilable position on Nawaz's
resignation," he said. "So the negotiating teams are talking
about all the other demands first and this (demand that Sharif
resign) is something that Imran and Nawaz may have to figure out
one on one."
Islamabad however is full of speculation that the opposition
might drop their demand for his resignation and agree to end
their anti-government campaign.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is heading the government's
negotiating team, said the government was making all possible
efforts to end the crisis.
"We want to see the end of this crisis so that the country's
economy can be brought back to its path," he told reporters late
on Sunday.
Some ruling party officials have accused the military of
instigating the unrest as a way of unsettling Sharif and
exerting supremacy over him. The army, which has ruled Pakistan
for more than half its turbulent history, has denied it is
meddling in civilian affairs.
Few commentators think the army wants to seize power again
this time but the conflict has already significantly weakened
Sharif, who is likely play second-fiddle to the army on key
security and foreign policy issues.
(Writing By Mehreen Zahra-Malik Editing by Maria Golovnnina and
Nick Macfie)