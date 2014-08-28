LAHORE, Pakistan Aug 28 Pakistani police have registerd a murder case into the killings of 14 demonstrators during clashes at a protest in June in the city of Lahore, a demand of protest leader Tahir ul-Qadri, a lawyer said.

Qadri, who has gathered thousands of supporters in central Islamabad demanding the government's resignation, had said Thursday was the last day for the authorities to meet his demand.

(Reporting Mubasher Bukhari, Writing by Maria Golovnina)