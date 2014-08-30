US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Aug 30 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday he would not resign following weeks of anti-government protests that have destibilised the nuclear-armed nation of 180 million.
(Reporting by Maria Golovnina)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss