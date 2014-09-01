ISLAMABAD, Sept 1 Pakistani soldiers and paramilitary forces entered the headquarters of the state television channel PTV in Islamabad on Monday after a crowd of protesters stormed the building and took the channel off the air.

Television pictures showed uniformed members of a paramilitary force and soldiers walking calmly into the building, with no reports of violence.

A PTV source told Reuters that the protesters had occupied the main control room and smashed some equipment.

