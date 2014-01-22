(Updates with information about cyclist, quotes from Spanish
government)
By Gul Yousufzai
QUETTA Pakistan. Jan 22 Gunmen on Wednesday
shot dead six guards protecting a Spanish round-the-world
cyclist in a violent and remote area of western Pakistan where a
bus bomb killed 24 Shi'ite pilgrims a day earlier, police said.
The cyclist, identified as Javier Colorado, suffered minor
wounds, police said, but his family said he was unhurt. He had
crossed into Pakistan's western province of Baluchistan from
Iran, they said. Six guards were wounded.
According to Colorado's Facebook page, he was planning to
cycle around the world. Early on Wednesday, he posted "Adios
Iran, Hola Pakistan" on his page.
Colorado's family also posted a message on his Facebook
several hours after the attack:
"This is a message from Javier Colorado's family. In the
first place we want to thank the Spanish consulate in Pakistan
for all their help. We've received a call from the embassy and
they have informed us that Javier is well and not hurt. Today he
will fly to Lahore, on the border with India. His initial intent
is to continue his trip."
Police said they did not know why Colorado was cycling
through such a dangerous area.
He was assigned the escort by security forces because the
province is plagued by kidnappers, Taliban militants, a violent
separatist insurgency, sectarian killers, paramilitary death
squads and drug traffickers.
In a statement, the Spanish Foreign Ministry reached out to
Pakistan over the death of Colorado's guards.
"The government of Spain wants to transmit to Pakistani
authorities its profound concern and grief" over the deaths,
said the statement.
Two young Czech women taking the same route by bus were
kidnapped in March and are still being held.
Shafqat Anwar Shawani, the assistant police commissioner for
Mastung district, said six security men and one attacker were
killed on Wednesday.
In the same district on Tuesday, a bomb targeting a bus
killed 29 Shi'ite pilgrims, many of them women and children.
Such sectarian attacks are increasingly common in Pakistan,
where Shi'ites make up 20 percent of the 180 million people.
On Wednesday, hundreds of Shi'ites protested against the bus
bombing by sitting in the road alongside the bodies of the dead
in the provincial capital of Quetta.
The community held similar protests demanding protection
after bombings in Quetta, capital of Baluchistan, killed around
200 people, mostly Shi'ites, last year.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld and Fiona Ortiz;
Editing by Nick Macfie)