By Katharine Houreld
| ISLAMABAD, March 10
ISLAMABAD, March 10 Pakistan will begin
executing criminals on death row whose appeals have been
exhausted, an interior ministry spokesman said Tuesday,
reversing an earlier announcement that only those convicted of
terrorism would be executed.
"It applies to all (on death row), irrespective of the
nature of the crime," said the spokesman, who said the order was
given late on Friday but not publicised.
There are more than 8,000 Pakistanis on death row. But the
country had a de facto moratorium on executions in place from
2008 until December, when Taliban gunmen massacred 134 children
and 19 adults in the worst militant attack in the country's
history.
Politicians say fast-track executions are vital to reigning
in militant attacks in the nuclear-armed nation of 180 million
people.
So legislators voted in sweeping powers allowing the
military to try and execute civilians, arguing that the
country's civilian courts were too intimidated and inept to
convict militants and murderers.
Human rights groups warned that convictions were highly
unreliable and the Pakistan criminal justice system barely
functioned. But the government promised only those convicted of
militant attacks would be executed and regular convicts on death
row would be spared.
Since then, 24 people have been executed, including two men
who were not involved in a militant attack, according to legal
aid group Justice Project Pakistan.
The group produced research in conjunction with U.S.
university Yale Law School documenting nearly 2,000 cases of
torture in the eastern Pakistani district of Faisalabad.
Interviewees said police routinely manufactured evidence,
tortured suspects and botched investigations.
Torture is recognised as such a widespread problem that any
confession a suspect gives to a policeman is inadmissible in
court.
Lawyers are often also inept or corrupt, witnesses are
frequently bribed or murdered and judges are threatened, the
group says.
Police say that although torture used to be common, it is
rarer these days.
Many of those on death row were children when they were
arrested and say they were tortured into confessing, the group
said, citing the case of a man who was 14 years old when he was
sentenced to death ten years ago.
"We've seen time and time again that there is immeasurable
injustice in Pakistan's criminal justice system, with a rampant
culture of police torture, inadequate counsel and unfair
trials," Sarah Belal, the executive director of Justice Project
Pakistan, said in a statement.
"Despite knowing this, the government has irresponsibly
brought back capital punishment."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)