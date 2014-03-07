* Any Pakistani Taliban ceasefire must be complete, says
defence minister
* Says cannot believe argument that splinter groups launched
attacks
* Calls army's input on any talks "very valuable"
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, March 7 Pakistan could launch a
full-scale military operation against Pakistani Taliban
insurgents in the tribal areas near the Afghan border as early
as this month, the defence minister said, warning insurgents
against violating a ceasefire.
Dashing chances of a peace deal with the Pakistani Taliban,
gunmen burst into a courtroom in Islamabad on Monday, killing 11
people in a broad daylight attack in the heart of the heavily
guarded capital.
The Pakistani Taliban denied any role in the assault and a
splinter group accepted responsibility.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Reuters in an interview
that the government would not hesitate to bomb militant hideouts
or send forces into the tribal areas if the Taliban did not
abide by the ceasefire announced last weekend.
"It will not take months now. We'll have to march in the
month of March," Asif said, describing the government's response
if insurgent attacks continued.
"If there is a ceasefire, it has to be complete. Without
that, we just can't afford to have talks with the Taliban."
Asif, long considered a pro-talks politician, is now one of
a growing number of members of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's
cabinet who believe it is time for tougher military action
against Pakistani Taliban strongholds.
Sharif has been under pressure from the United States and
hawks within the Pakistani army to send troops into North
Waziristan, a tribal region along the Afghan border that is home
to a complex web of al Qaeda-linked militant groups.
Since 2007, the military has mounted a number of offensives
against militant strongholds in the northwest, largely clearing
several areas, including their bastion of South Waziristan.
But North Waziristan has not been tackled, even though
Pakistani Taliban members have taken refuge with allied Afghan
factions based there that are not fighting the Pakistani state.
In February, Pakistan launched talks with the Taliban to
find a negotiated settlement. But hopes of a peace deal have
been crushed by a series of attacks and counter-attacks by both
sides.
"We won't just take this lying down," the defence minister
said. "If we are attacked, the state is attacked, civilians are
attacked, military personal are attacked, we will retaliate. We
will retaliate in kind."
For a government long considered soft for pursuing peace
talks, Asif said there were now very few takers for the argument
that the Taliban are truly committed to dialogue.
"The Taliban have not even condemned this so-called splinter
group four days after the attack. They are saying, 'We have not
violated a ceasefire, these are peripheral groups, they are not
under our control,'" Asif said.
"But we cannot believe this."
When asked about reports that talks may be re-launched, this
time with Pakistan's powerful military in the driving seat, he
said: "The army's input is very valuable. They are the people on
the frontlines. They have to execute our decisions."
NIGHTMARE SCENARIO
The Sharif government's insistence on pushing for talks with
the Pakistani Taliban is driven to a large extent by the fear
that the end of the U.S. combat mission in 2014 could energise a
resilient insurgency straddling the shared frontier.
"If in the post-withdrawal period, the Afghan Taliban become
stronger and carve out an area of influence in the south and
east of Afghanistan, which is next to our border - that's a
scenario we should even avoid thinking of," Asif said.
"Because then the Pakistani Taliban will have a powerhouse
behind them, to support them. This option is there and everyone
should try to avoid it."
For sceptics, there is another scenario Pakistan wants to
avoid at all costs: an unfriendly Afghanistan backed by India.
Pakistan and India, nuclear-armed neighbours, have long
suspected each other's motives in Afghanistan.
As NATO's presence fades, President Hamid Karzai has turned
to India. The countries have signed a wide-ranging strategic
partnership and India has pledged billions in development aid.
Pakistan has for years been suspicious of the help, going as
far as to say Indian consulates are surveillance posts.
But Asif said Pakistan, and particularly its army which has
for decades jealously guarded the right to dictate policy on
Afghanistan, had evolved.
"We have evidence that India is meddling in Afghanistan, no
doubt," Asif said. "But I'm a believer that if the conditions in
the four walls of your own house are stable, nobody from outside
will try to enter. We give India the opportunity."
(Editing by Maria Golovnina and Ron Popeski)