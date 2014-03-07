ISLAMABAD, March 7 Pakistan could launch a
full-scale military operation against Pakistani Taliban
insurgents in tribal areas near the Afghan border as early as
this month, the defence minister said, warning insurgents
against violating a ceasefire.
Khawaja Asif told Reuters that the government would not
hesitate to bomb militant hideouts or send forces into the
tribal areas if the Pakistani Taliban did not abide by the
ceasefire announced last weekend.
"It will not take months now. We'll have to march in the
month of March," Asif said in the interview on Thursday,
describing the government's response if insurgents persisted in
their attacks despite the ceasefire.
"If there is a ceasefire, it has to be complete. Without
that, we just can't afford to have talks with the Taliban."
Pakistan fears that the end of the U.S. combat mission in
neighbouring Afghanistan this year could energise a resilient
insurgency straddling their shared frontier.
"If in the post-withdrawal period, the Afghan Taliban become
stronger and carve out an area of influence in the south and
east of Afghanistan, which is next to our border - that's a
scenario we should even avoid thinking of," Asif said.
