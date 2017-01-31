By Mubasher Bukhari and Syed Raza Hassan
| LAHORE/KARACHI, Pakistan
LAHORE/KARACHI, Pakistan Jan 31 Pakistani
police kept the accused architect of the 2008 Mumbai attacks
under house arrest in the eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday,
manning barricades outside his home as supporters vowed
protests.
The detention of Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed could help ease
tensions between nuclear-armed foes Pakistan and India, although
New Delhi has not yet responded.
The Mumbai attacks brought Pakistan and India to the brink
of war after 10 gunmen killed 166 people, including commuters,
foreigners and some of India's wealthy elite, in a rampage that
included attacks on two luxury hotels, a Jewish centre and a
train station.
Police detained Saeed, founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)
militant group that India blames for the bloodshed, at the
Lahore headquarters of his charity on Monday night.
Shortly before dawn on Tuesday, he was taken by police to
his house, where a Reuters cameraman saw police setting up a
perimeter. They later banned media from the scene as about 100
Saeed supporters chanted slogans.
Saeed has denied ordering the Mumbai attacks and has
distanced himself from LeT, while leading his Islamic charity
Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).
Supporters accused Islamabad of acquiescing to the wishes of
the United States, which has a $10 million reward for
information leading to Saeed's arrest, and India.
"This government has buckled under the pressure," JuD
spokesman Nadeem Awan said.
Another spokesman, Farooq Azam, announced protests in
Karachi by "different religious and Kashmir leaders".
In recent months, Saeed has been holding regular press
conferences about the security crackdown in Indian-controlled
Kashmir, castigating a crackdown against the mainly Muslim
population there.
It was unclear why Pakistan decided to act now. A senior
Pakistani defence ministry official said Islamabad had not been
contacted by the new administration of U.S. President Donald
Trump but had been feeling U.S. pressure on the issue.
"Trump is taking hard decisions against Muslim countries,
there is open talk of actions against Pakistan also. So yes,
this was a consideration," said the official.
Other government officials have said recently that a broader
diplomatic campaign - pushed by India - to isolate Pakistan has
taken a toll, even involving pressure from longtime ally China.
India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Saeed was put under house arrest after the Mumbai attack,
but was released about six months later in June 2009.
(Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)